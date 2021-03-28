Biggest Surprises and Disappointments from MLB Spring Training 2021

0 of 10

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

After several weeks of action, spring training is about to end and give way to Opening Day of the 2021 Major League Baseball season Thursday.

At least inasmuch as the spring can ever surprise or disappointment, there were surprises and disappointments aplenty during this year's exhibition season. Rather than recount them all, we've focused on five of each.

These cover both individual and team-wide performances, but what they all have in common is that they were all unexpected to some degree or another.

Let's hit 'em one at a time, starting with a positively Ruth-ian two-way show for the Los Angeles Angels.