Danny Ainge: Celtics Traded for Evan Fournier for Him to Stay 'a Long Time'

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said Friday the team hopes shooting guard Evan Fournier stays around "for a long time" after being acquired ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

The Celtics traded point guard Jeff Teague and two future second-round draft picks to the Orlando Magic to get Fournier, whose five-year, $85 million contract ends after this season.

"When we acquire Evan, we don't acquire him with the idea that he's going to be with us for just this year," Ainge told reporters. "We acquire him with the idea that he potentially could be here for a long time."

