    Thierry Henry Leaves Social Media Due to Lack of Action on Racism, Bullying

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2021

    Montreal Impact coach Thierry Henry reacts during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Nashville SC, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    French soccer legend Thierry Henry announced Friday that he was removing himself from social media because of a lack of action taken by platforms against racism and bullying online.

    Henry released a statement on the matter in the following tweet:

    In part, Henry wrote: "The sheer volume of racism, bullying and resulting mental torture to individuals is too toxic to ignore. There HAS to be some accountability."

    The 43-year-old was a superstar striker for club and country with Arsenal and France, respectively.

    Most recently, he served as the head coach of the Montreal franchise in Major League Soccer from 2019 until stepping down last month.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

