NIT 2021: Updated Bracket, Schedule and Predictions Heading into Semifinals

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Memphis and Colorado State were both bubble teams heading into Selection Sunday for the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but both missed out, falling short in their respective conference tourneys. However, the Tigers and Rams have gotten things back on track in the NIT.

After beating Dayton in the first round, Memphis held on for a 59-56 victory over Boise State in the quarterfinals. The Tigers improved to 18-8 as sophomore guard Lester Quinones scored a key bucket with 32.5 seconds to go that sealed the win and allowed them to advance to the semifinals.

Colorado State has played two close games, holding on for a 75-73 win over Buffalo in the first round and then notching a 65-61 victory against NC State on Thursday. The Rams are 20-6, and sophomores David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens continue to power them through the tournament.

When Memphis and Colorado State meet Saturday, it should be a competitive game. Both teams are playing well, and either could end up on top depending on which team has the hotter shooters.

However, the Tigers' balanced scoring attack could be difficult for the Rams to stop—especially with the way they've been playing since the start of the NIT.

"I am proud that they've progressed in the right direction," Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said, per Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "We've learned how to win. Like, we got down two points with under two minutes, and we went on a 7-0 run. That's just growth in the team."

Memphis will make too many key shots down the stretch, and while Colorado State will have a chance to win at the buzzer, it will be the Tigers who advance, reaching the NIT championship game for the first time since they won the tournament in 2002.

Prediction: Memphis 72, Colorado State 69