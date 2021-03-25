    Jim Nantz, CBS Agree to New Contract; Terms Not Disclosed

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021

    Announcer Jim Nantz is seen after NFL Super Bowl 53, Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Don't worry, friends.

    Jim Nantz isn't going anywhere.

    The famous announcer re-signed with CBS Sports for an undisclosed amount of money and years. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal noted both the network and Nantz's agent, Sandy Montag, confirmed the deal.

    According to Ourand, Nantz is believed to have made approximately $6.5 million per year on his previous contract that was scheduled to expire in the spring.

    Ourand also reported that Nantz, who has been with CBS since 1985, "was never close to leaving and did not engage in serious talks with other networks."

    The 61-year-old has a number of roles for CBS but is best known as the voice of the Masters and the Final Four of the NCAA men's tournament. He is also the network's lead NFL broadcaster with Tony Romo as the color commentator.

    Related

      Mahomes Signs HBCU Deal

      Chiefs QB and his foundation announce multiyear commitment to create a postseason bowl game for HBCU draft prospects 👏

      Mahomes Signs HBCU Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Signs HBCU Deal

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Encouraging Vaccines

      League hopes players, coaches and staff choose to be vaccinated but has 'no intention' to require it (NFL Network)

      NFL Encouraging Vaccines
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Encouraging Vaccines

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Cardinals Sign Malcolm Butler

      Former Titans CB and Super Bowl XLIX hero agrees to one-year deal worth up to $6M (Rapoport)

      Cardinals Sign Malcolm Butler
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cardinals Sign Malcolm Butler

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading Every Team's FA Performance ✍️

      Our full grades for all 32 NFL teams after a busy free-agency period

      Grading Every Team's FA Performance ✍️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Grading Every Team's FA Performance ✍️

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report