Jim Nantz, CBS Agree to New Contract; Terms Not Disclosed

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Don't worry, friends.

Jim Nantz isn't going anywhere.

The famous announcer re-signed with CBS Sports for an undisclosed amount of money and years. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal noted both the network and Nantz's agent, Sandy Montag, confirmed the deal.

According to Ourand, Nantz is believed to have made approximately $6.5 million per year on his previous contract that was scheduled to expire in the spring.

Ourand also reported that Nantz, who has been with CBS since 1985, "was never close to leaving and did not engage in serious talks with other networks."

The 61-year-old has a number of roles for CBS but is best known as the voice of the Masters and the Final Four of the NCAA men's tournament. He is also the network's lead NFL broadcaster with Tony Romo as the color commentator.