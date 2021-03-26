Current NBA Stars Who Were March Madness Legends

1 of 4

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony (Syracuse, 2003)

Last an All-Star in the 2016-17 NBA season, Carmelo Anthony has become a complementary piece for the Portland Trail Blazers. He propelled Syracuse to a national title nearly two decades ago, averaging 20.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals. Anthony posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Orange's championship win over Kansas.

Kevin Love (UCLA, 2008)

Although the Bruins' run ended in the Final Four—at the hands of Derrick Rose and Memphis, incidentally—Kevin Love put together a terrific five-game stretch. He collected 19.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 2.2 assists per game. He and teammate Russell Westbrook were both top-five picks in the 2008 NBA draft.

Derrick Rose (Memphis, 2008)

Chris Douglas-Roberts led Memphis with 23.3 points per game, but Rose made an excellent all-around impact. The freshman guard averaged 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists while helping the Tigers to a national runner-up finish. Soon after, the Chicago Bulls selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in that same 2008 draft with Love and Westbrook.

Blake Griffin (Oklahoma, 2009)

The next year, Blake Griffin put Oklahoma on his back. He amassed 28.5 points and 15.0 rebounds per game, carrying the Sooners to the Elite Eight, where they lost to eventual champion North Carolina. Griffin then became the No. 1 pick of the 2009 NBA draft, heading to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Buddy Hield (Oklahoma, 2016)

Buddy Hield took the Sooners one game further than Griffin before also falling to the future national champion. He averaged 29.3 points with a 47.5 percent three-point clip in OU's four victories prior to a rough shooting night in the loss to Villanova.