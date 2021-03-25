    Geo Baker: Rutgers, Clemson Discussed Delaying NCAA Tourney Game in Protest

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021

    Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) plays against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Members of Rutgers and Clemson discussed delaying their first-round game in the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament as a form of protest against inequities in college sport. 

    Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker made the revelation in an upcoming interview on College GameDay.

    "We definitely talked about delaying games," Baker said. "Us and Clemson actually were talking about delaying the game, but basically what ended up happening was we all believed that the television channel was going to get changed as soon as we tried something. So it ended up not going through."

    The tide has turned against the NCAA with regard to student-athletes being compensated for their name, image and likeness, with Congress stepping in to propose legislation on the matter. The return of college sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic also led some notable stars to publicly request improved conditions at their respective schools.

    During the NCAA tournament, the #NotNCAAProperty movement has emerged. Baker explained its goals, which largely focus on NIL compensation, earlier this month on Twitter:

    Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, who's out with a stress fracture in his foot, wore a #NotNCAAProperty shirt while on the bench for the Wolverines' first-round victory over Texas Southern:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    If Rutgers and Clemson had followed through, it wouldn't have been the first time teams utilized that tactic.

    Shortly after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court against the Orlando Magic for an NBA playoff game. Their wildcat strike triggered a temporary stoppage across multiple sports leagues.

    With regard to the Scarlet Knights, Baker explained how he felt conflicted because the program hadn't reached the NCAA tournament since 1991.

    "It was a unique situation because we hadn't made the tournament in 30 years, so I didn't want to ask guys to go out of their way to delay something or protest something that Rutgers fans haven't seen in 30 years," he said in the College GameDay interview.

    Rutgers ultimately beat Clemson before falling to second-seeded Houston in the next round.

    Related

      NCAA Announces Independent Equity Review Amid WBB Disparities

      NCAA Announces Independent Equity Review Amid WBB Disparities
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      NCAA Announces Independent Equity Review Amid WBB Disparities

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Men's Sweet 16 Power Rankings 📊

      @KerranceJames breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of the remaining NCAA men's tourney teams

      Men's Sweet 16 Power Rankings 📊
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Men's Sweet 16 Power Rankings 📊

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Sweet 16's Best Matchups 🤼

      Which teams we can't wait to see go head-to-head in the next round 👉

      Sweet 16's Best Matchups 🤼
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Sweet 16's Best Matchups 🤼

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's Men's All-Tournament Team ⭐

      The top performers of March Madness so far ➡️

      B/R's Men's All-Tournament Team ⭐
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      B/R's Men's All-Tournament Team ⭐

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report