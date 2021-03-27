2021 NFL Free Agency: Which Teams Lost the Most Talent?

0 of 7

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Now that the first wave of NFL free agency is over, we have a good opportunity to reflect on the major moves that have been made thus far.

Some teams—at least on paper—appear to have been significantly improved by the free-agent and trade markets. Those additions have to come from somewhere, though, and other teams have seen numerous losses over the past couple of weeks—exacerbated, in some cases, by this year's reduced salary cap.

While it's always nice to look on the bright side of life, we're going the other direction here. We'll examine the seven teams that have been hit hardest in the talent department so far this offseason.

We'll largely be looking at additions versus losses here, though individual talent will be a factor—adding a role player does not balance out the loss of a Pro Bowler. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.