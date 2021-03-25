NIT Tournament 2021: Odds, Bracket and Schedule for Quarterfinals Games

2 of 4

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The men's and women's March Madness tournaments aren't the only unpredictable college basketball events this time of year. Anything can also happen in the NIT.

With this season's smaller field, the No. 4 seeds were the last teams to make it into the NIT. And there are two such teams in the quarterfinals: Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech. Will they extend their seasons?

Mississippi State owned a 15-14 record heading into the NIT, but it opened the tournament with an impressive win, beating No. 1-seeded Saint Louis 74-68. The Bulldogs have won consecutive games only once since Jan. 13 (a two-game winning streak in late February), but they will be looking to notch a second straight victory when they face No. 2-seeded Richmond in the quarterfinals.

Louisiana Tech had won 10 of 11 games before it lost to North Texas in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament. It bounced back by defeating No. 1-seeded Ole Miss 70-61 to open the NIT. The Bulldogs will now face one of their conference rivals, No. 3-seeded Western Kentucky, in the quarterfinals in a game that will also be a rubber match after they split their two regular-season meetings.

While these two No. 4 seeds may not have been favorites entering the NIT, they could soon be moving on to the semifinals.