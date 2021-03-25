Miami Open Masters 2021 Results: Sloane Stephens Advances to Round 2

Hamish Blair/Associated Press

While tennis' biggest stars aren't in South Florida, there were plenty of notable names in action Wednesday at the 2021 Miami Open.

It was the round of 128 for both the men and women, and players such as Frances Tiafoe, Sam Querrey and Sloane Stephens all took the court.

Here is a look at Wednesday's scores, which are available on ATPTour.com and WTATennis.com.

Women's Round of 128

Andrea Petkovic def. Shuai Zhang; 7-5, 6-1

Ana Konjuh def. Katerina Siniakova; 7-6 (3), 7-5

Sara Sorribes Tormo def. Bernarda Pera; 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

Anna Kalinskaya def. Irina-Camelia Begu; 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Danielle Collins def. Kristina Mladenovic; 6-3, 6-3

Jelena Ostapenko def. Xiyu Wang; 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1

Renata Zarazua def. Nao Hibino; 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Saisai Zheng def. Fiona Ferro; 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Katie Boulter def. Kristyna Pliskova; 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Alize Cornet def. Svetlana Kuznetsova; 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

Tereza Martincova def. Yaroslava Shvedova; 6-4, 6-2

Qiang Wang def. Aliona Bolsova; 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Anastasija Sevastova def. Olga Danilovic; 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (3)

Caroline Garcia def. Mihaela Buzarnescu; 6-1, 6-2

Nina Stojanovic def. Heather Watson; 6-4, 6-1

Tsvetana Pironkova def. Marta Kostyuk; 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3

Kristina Kucova def. Hailey Baptiste; 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

Sloane Stephens and Oceane Dodin; 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2

Storm Sanders def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto; 6-1, 5-7, 6-1

Liudmila Samsonova def. Camila Giorgi; 6-2, 6-4

Men's Round of 128

Pierre-Hugues Herbert def. Pedro Sousa; 6-1, 6-3

Cameron Norrie def. Yoshihito Nishioka; 6-1, 3-6, 7-5

Alexei Popyrin def. Feliciano Lopez; 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Mikael Ymer def. Alejandro Tabilo; 6-3, 6-1

Marcos Giron def. Tommy Paul; 7-6 (5), 6-4

Yen-Hsun Lu def. Sam Querrey; 6-3, 6-4

Hugo Gaston def. Dominik Koepfer; 6-1, 6-4

Ernesto Escobedo def. Paolo Lorenzi; 6-3, 6-2

Yannick Hanfmann def. Steve Johnson; 7-5, 6-2

Ricardas Berankis def. Federico Gaio; 7-6 (4), 6-2

James Duckworth def. Mischa Zverev; 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Lloyd Harris def. Emilio Nava; 6-4, 7-6 (7)

Mackenzie McDonald def. Vasek Pospisil; 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Laslo Djere def. Jiri Vesely; 6-3, 5-7, 6-1

Emil Ruusuvuori def. Carlos Alcaraz; 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

Frances Tiafoe def. Stefano Travaglia; 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

The biggest storyline going into the Miami Open was who was not playing instead of who was scheduled to take the court.

Serena Williams pulled out of the tournament Sunday because of oral surgery, which meant she joined the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the men's side.

Even though Williams wasn't in the tournament, there were still a number of Americans in the field.

Querrey didn't last long, though, losing in straight sets to Yen-Hsun Lu. The serve let him down, as he finished with six double-faults and landed just 45 percent of his first serves in bounds. He also failed to convert either of the break points he created as he fell behind and never bounced back.

It looked as if Stephens were going to lose in straight sets as well when she dropped the first set to Oceane Dodin in a tiebreaker and fell behind in the second.

However, Stephens rallied to even the match at a set apiece and kept that momentum while steamrolling Dodin in the third set. Dodin finished with seven double-faults and won just 39.6 percent of her second-service points while failing to parlay her early lead into a victory with overall service troubles.

On the men's side, Tiafoe also prevailed with a comeback after dropping the first set.