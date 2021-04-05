Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Shoulder Injury to Be Reevaluated by Padres on Tuesday

Derrick Tuskan/Associated Press

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will be reevaluated Tuesday after suffering a left shoulder subluxation during Monday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Tatis was at the plate in the bottom of the third inning when he struck out against Anthony DeSclafani. But before he could head back to the dugout, he fell to the ground.

He was helped off the field with training staff holding on to his elbow.

As MLB reporter Scott Miller noted, Tatis was bothered by a shoulder injury during spring training:

Despite this setback, the star shortstop was durable when he played in 59 of 60 games during the shortened 2020 campaign. He slashed .277/.366/.571 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI in those games while helping lead the Padres to the playoffs.

He was 3-for-16 with a home run and an RBI through four games this season.

San Diego made him the face of the franchise this past offseason when it gave him a 14-year, $340 million contract extension. While it was a stunning contract, he is also just 22 years old and seems primed to be one of the best players in the league for a decade or more.

While the Padres do not have anyone on their roster who can replicate what Tatis does, they will likely rely on the combination of Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop until he is ready to return.