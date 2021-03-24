Carlos Correa Rumors: Astros Offered SS 6-Year Contract Worth About $120M

Carlos Correa Rumors: Astros Offered SS 6-Year Contract Worth About $120MMarch 24, 2021
The Houston Astros reportedly offered shortstop Carlos Correa a six-year extension worth about $120 million but "there's no sign of traction" on a potential deal, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
Correa is heading into his final year of team control and would be the youngest player in the free-agent class next offseason.
The 26-year-old hit .264 with five home runs, nine doubles, 22 runs and 25 RBI across 58 games last season.
Correa has been a key part of the Astros success since making his debut in 2015, winning Rookie of the Year in just 99 games his first year. A year later, he ranked ninth in the majors with 7.0 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference.
In 2017, he earned his first All-Star selection and hit five postseason home runs on the way to a World Series title.
Though consistency has been a problem in recent years, the right-handed hitter hit .279 with 21 home runs in just 75 games in 2019.
It could put him in high demand in a loaded shortstop class that is also projected to include Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez, Corey Seager and Trevor Story.
After Francisco Tatis Jr. agreed to a deal that will pay him $340 million over 14 years, it makes sense for Correa to test the market next season.
BREAKING NEWS: Astros, Lance McCullers Jr. agree to a five-year contract extension