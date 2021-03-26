Men's NCAA Tournament 2021: Biggest X-Factors in Every Sweet 16 Game

0 of 8

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

It's no surprise that star players are generally the most important in any game, but lesser-known pieces will occasionally have a massive impact.

For every game in the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament, we've identified a key player or matchup to watch.

Some of the players highlighted are familiar, but many hold complementary roles and have a particular strength that could be valuable in the upcoming round.

The term "X-factor" is subjective. For our purposes, we removed the leading scorer from consideration.