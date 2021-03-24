NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Upset Meter for Every Game

0 of 8

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

We can't be the only ones who want more March Madness.

After waiting nearly two years for the men's NCAA tournament to return, it is back and better than ever. Four double-digit seeds survived the first weekend, top-seeded Illinois fell in the round of 32 and just one Big Ten team remains after a dominant regular season. This is the event we know and love, restored in all its chaotic goodness.

It's only right to expect and predict more upsets this weekend. We've ranked each of the eight Sweet 16 matchups by upset potential from least to most likely. The cases for and against a lower-seed triumph are presented alongside a verdict, ranging from unlikely to extremely likely.

Let's dive in.