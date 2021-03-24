    Bucs Rumors: OT Donovan Smith Agrees to 2-Year, $31.8M Contract Extension

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2021
    Alerted 41m ago in the B/R App

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) sets to block against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons won the game 28-22 in overtime. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive tackle Donovan Smith reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two-year extension is worth $31.8 million and will keep him under contract through 2023.

    Schefter added that Smith's contract has $30 million in guarantees over the next two seasons, and by the time his contract expires, he will have collected $57 million in guaranteed money since initially signing a three-year extension in 2019.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Related

      Buying or Selling Latest NFL Draft Buzz

      It's officially pro day season, so we look at the buzz that's worth the hype 📲

      Buying or Selling Latest NFL Draft Buzz
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Buying or Selling Latest NFL Draft Buzz

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Bucs Re-Signing Ndamukong Suh

      Another Super Bowl champ is headed back to Tampa Bay on a 1-yr, $9M fully guaranteed deal

      Report: Bucs Re-Signing Ndamukong Suh
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Bucs Re-Signing Ndamukong Suh

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Jameis Winston talks Bucs' Super Bowl title, competing for Saints starting QB job, his years at FSU and more

      Jameis Winston talks Bucs' Super Bowl title, competing for Saints starting QB job, his years at FSU and more
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Jameis Winston talks Bucs' Super Bowl title, competing for Saints starting QB job, his years at FSU and more

      Eric DeBerardinis
      via CBSSports.com

      Bucs' Early Offseason Report Card

      Grading Tampa Bay's most impactful decisions

      Bucs' Early Offseason Report Card
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs' Early Offseason Report Card

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report