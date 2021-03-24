Bucs Rumors: OT Donovan Smith Agrees to 2-Year, $31.8M Contract Extension

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive tackle Donovan Smith reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two-year extension is worth $31.8 million and will keep him under contract through 2023.

Schefter added that Smith's contract has $30 million in guarantees over the next two seasons, and by the time his contract expires, he will have collected $57 million in guaranteed money since initially signing a three-year extension in 2019.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.