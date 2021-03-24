NIT 2021: Odds Advice, Over-Under Score Predictions for Quarterfinal Games

0 of 4

Matt Strasen/Associated Press

Only one team can end the 2020-21 season as the NCAA men's basketball national champions. But another will finish it off with a title-clinching victory in the National Invitation Tournament.

While every team aspires to reach the NCAA tourney, only 68 make the field each year. But the NIT gives more teams the opportunity to extend their season. It usually invites 32 teams to participate, but that number was reduced to 16 this year as the tournament is taking place entirely in the Dallas-Fort Worth area because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first round of the NIT is already complete, and eight teams have advanced to the quarterfinals. Those teams will all be in action Thursday, as all four quarterfinal matchups will be taking place on the same night. The winners will move on to the semifinals, which will occur Saturday.

Here's a look at the quarterfinal schedule for the NIT, along with odds and predictions.