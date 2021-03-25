NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Ranking the Top 20 Players in the Sweet 16

2 of 12

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

15. Herbert Jones, Alabama

Jones is the guy you want on your team when you need a big play. There are much better options in this Sweet 16 if a big bucket is what you want. But if you need a defensive stop, a critical rebound or someone who can set up a much-needed score, few are more versatile than Alabama's 6'8" forward. And it's not like he can't score. He did have 20 points in the opener against Iona, carrying the Crimson Tide through what was otherwise a tough shooting night.

14. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

If you took one or two of Herbert Jones' attribute points on defense and slid them over to offense, you'd have something close to Robinson-Earl. Collin Gillespie's torn MCL has forced people to realize that Robinson-Earl was Villanova's best player all along. And now that the Wildcats are running their offense through him in the post, he's just about unstoppable. Through two games, JRE is sitting at 40 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and four blocks.

13. Franz Wagner, Michigan

Wagner is the rare quiet dominator. He averages 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks, but it often feels like the announcers only say his name twice in an entire game. Out of nowhere, you look at the stat sheet, and his fingerprints are all over it yet again. He has become even more indispensable for Michigan with Isaiah Livers out.

12. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Despite the big second-round performances by Luka Garza and Cameron Thomas, Abmas remains the nation's leading scorer at 24.6 points per game. ORU's lead guard had 29 against Ohio State and 26 against Florida with a combined total of 10 assists and four steals. And he's capable of even more. He had seven 30-point performances during the regular season, twice eclipsing 40.

11. Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton

Zegarowski has been solid in each of the last three seasons, but he's in one heck of a groove as of late. In his last six games, Creighton's leader has averaged 19.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 20-of-33 (60.6 percent) from three-point range. He kind of slipped through the national cracks since Connecticut had the Big East's biggest star (James Bouknight) and Villanova had the highest ceiling, but try not to be surprised if he goes toe-to-toe with Jalen Suggs in the Sweet 16. (But do be surprised if Creighton actually wins the game.)