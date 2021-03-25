NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: The All-Tournament Team Ahead of the Sweet 16

1 of 6

Cameron Thomas, LSU

During the opener against St. Bonaventure, Thomas poured in 27 points and dished three assists. He followed up that showing with a game-high 30 points in a close loss to Michigan. The impressive end to his freshman year should have solidified the 6'4" guard as a first-round pick if he declares for the 2021 NBA draft.

Eli Brooks, Michigan

The 6'1" guard is a major reason Thomas and LSU went home. Although he's mostly been a complementary piece, the senior showed up in Isaiah Livers' absence. He collected 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals against Texas Southern and then amassed 21 points and seven assists to help Michigan beat LSU. So far, he's knocked down 8-of-15 three-point attempts.

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

UCLA limped into March Madness on a four-game losing streak (including the conference tourney), but Johnny Juzang has provided a perfectly timed spark. After scoring 23 points in the overtime win against Michigan State in a First Four game, the Kentucky transfer netted 27 opposite BYU and put up 17 on Abilene Christian. The 6'6" guard has buried three triples in each contest.

Evan Mobley, USC

In case you needed any more evidence, the Pac-12 Player of the Year and potential top-three NBA draft pick has backed up his billing. The 7-footer has amassed 27 points, 24 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks in victories over Drake and Kansas.

Luka Garza, Iowa

Though the loss to Oregon is a crushing way to end his college career, Garza hardly could have provided more for Iowa. He totaled 60 points while hitting 63.9 percent of his shots, including a 7-of-9 mark from three, with 15 rebounds and three steals. Garza will likely win National Player of the Year honors.