NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Tip Times, Dates and TV Schedule for Sweet 16

With the first two rounds of the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament in the books, the schedule is officially set for the highly anticipated Sweet 16.

Here is a rundown of when the Sweet 16 games will occur on Saturday and Sunday in Indianapolis and its surrounding areas:

2021 Sweet 16 Schedule

Saturday, March 27 (all times ET)

2:40 p.m.: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 8 Loyola-Chicago, CBS

5:15 p.m.: No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 1 Baylor, CBS

7:25 p.m.: No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 3 Arkansas, TBS

9:55 p.m.: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Houston, TBS

Sunday, March 28 (all times ET)

2:10 p.m.: No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, CBS

5 p.m.: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Michigan, CBS

7:15 p.m.: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 2 Alabama, TBS

9:45 p.m.: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 6 USC, TBS

The Sweet 16 slate will then be followed by four Elite Eight games with two on Monday, March 29, and two on Tuesday, March 30.

While the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament were filled with upsets, three No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds managed to survive and make their way to the second weekend, leaving Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Alabama and Houston as the teams to beat.

At the same time, five teams seeded eighth or higher will be part of the Sweet 16 proceedings in the form of Loyola-Chicago, UCLA, Syracuse, Oregon State and the Cinderella of all Cinderellas in No. 15 Oral Roberts.

Not surprisingly, undefeated Gonzaga has been the dominant team in the tourney thus far, beating Norfolk State and Oklahoma by a combined 59 points in the first two rounds.

Led by Naismith National Player of the Year finalist Corey Kispert, as well as Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme, the Zags will kick off the Sweet 16 round with a game against No. 5 Creighton on Sunday afternoon.

In terms of lower seeds with a chance to do damage and advance even further in the tournament, No. 8 Loyola-Chicago stands out the most.

The Ramblers are just three years removed from making a run all the way to the Final Four, and the pieces are in place for them to potentially do it again.

Loyola beat both No. 9 Georgia Tech and No. 1 Illinois by double digits in the first two rounds. The No. 1 scoring defense in college basketball held the Yellow Jackets and Fighting Illini to an average of 59 points per game.

Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson are the only holdovers from the Final Four team, and they will lead the way for the Missouri Valley Conference champions in the first game Saturday against the No. 12 Oregon State Beavers, who have turned a shocking Pac-12 tournament win into a Sweet 16 berth.

Should Loyola-Chicago prevail against Oregon State, a winnable Elite Eight clash with either Syracuse or Houston awaits.