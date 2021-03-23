Final Four Predictions 2021: Updated Bracket, Picks to Make NCAA Championship

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After the first five days of the men's NCAA tournament, a field of 68 teams is down to the Sweet 16 and chaos once again proved to be the opening weekend's winner.

No. 3 Kansas, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 2 Iowa and No. 1 Illinois are all done for the year, while No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 11 UCLA, No. 11 Syracuse, No. 8 Loyola-Chicago and the undefeated No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs continue their march toward the Final Four.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, this year's first two rounds have produced the highest seed total to reach the Sweet 16 in tournament history at 94—an average seed of 5.88.

And things have only just begun.

As March moves along—and teams get the week to remain quarantined inside the the Indianapolis bubble—the upsets are becoming less shocking and the true contenders begin to separate themselves from the field.

Here's a look at what's ahead next weekend and which teams will be staying in Indiana for the Final Four.