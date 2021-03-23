NCAA Men's Tournament 2021 Odds: Gonzaga, Baylor Enter Sweet 16 as Favorites

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

While the 2021 NCAA men's tournament has featured a number of stunning upsets and four double-digit seeds in the Sweet 16, the majority of this season has been about Gonzaga, Baylor and the field.

The latest championship odds from DraftKings Sportsbook reflected as much, with Gonzaga and Baylor pacing the field:

Gonzaga, +155 (bet $100 to win $155)

Baylor, +300

Michigan, +650

Houston, +900

Loyola-Chicago, +900

Alabama, +1100

Florida State, +1300

Arkansas, +1700

USC, +1800

Creighton, +2000

Villanova, +2500

UCLA, +2700

Oregon, +3100

Oregon State, +3100

Syracuse, +4500

Oral Roberts, +7000

It makes sense that Gonzaga landed the most favorable odds since it didn't lose a game all season and defeated Norfolk State and Oklahoma in the first two rounds by a combined 59 points, but Loyola-Chicago certainly stands out.

The Ramblers are tied with Houston for the fourth-best odds to win the tournament after stunning No. 1 seed Illinois in the second round. Such a result would give them their second national championship and top their 2018 Final Four run, and they have the defense—ranked No. 1 on KenPom.com—to hang with any team in the nation.

But it may be too much of an ask for Loyola-Chicago to beat Baylor and Gonzaga.

