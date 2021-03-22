    Report: Thad Matta, Indiana Did Not Have Agreement on HC Contract

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 23, 2021
    FILE - In this March 8, 2017, file photo, Ohio State head coach Thad Matta gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament against Rutgers, in Washington. Matta is out as coach of Ohio State after 13 seasons. Matta said Monday, June 5, 2017, it was a
    In the wake of a report that suggested former Ohio State basketball coach Thad Matta agreed to become Indiana's new head coach but failed a physical, Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star reported that was not the case.

    According to Osterman, someone within the Indiana athletic department said the school did not have an agreement with Matta. As it stands, "it's unclear" whether Matta has gone through the hiring process in any capacity, per Osterman.

    The search for Archie Miller's replacement is ongoing.

    Matta's coaching career spanned 17 years and three programs. He amassed a 439-154 record at Butler, Xavier and Ohio State, with the bulk of his career spent with the Buckeyes. From 2004 to 2017, he led Ohio State to nine NCAA tournament appearances, two Final Four games and an NIT championship while earning three Big Ten Coach of the Year nods (2005-06, 2006-07, 2009-10).

    Matta had back surgery in 2007 and felt negative long-term effects from the procedure a decade later. Before Matta and the Buckeyes mutually parted ways, the team—which had gone 38-29 through two years—lost seven rostered players in two years and struggled to land top recruits, with their top player in the class of 2018 reopening his recruitment.

    According to Osterman, Matta—who will turn 54 in July—is ready to return to coaching. But as of now, reports that he'll do so with Indiana are apparently false.

