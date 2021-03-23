2021 NFL Free Agency: Rumors, Predictions for Sammy Watkins, Trai Turner, More

0 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

While the second wave of NFL free agency isn't typically as drama-filled as the first, it's still an exciting time for football fans. With the first week of the open market in the rear view, now is the time when teams go bargain-hunting.

Bargains are good for teams, especially as it relates to the big picture. Landing a big-name free agent early in the opening week often requires a substantial financial commitment. This can leave a team saddled with an underwhelming player—potentially for years—if he doesn't prove to be a strong fit.

Second-wave players are generally less expensive but can be just as impactful as their early-target brethren. Take running back Leonard Fournette, for example. He wasn't released until August and wasn't signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until early September. He joined on a modest one-year, $2 million contract but went on to be a Super Bowl hero.

While there may not be a playoff surprise still lurking in free agency, there is still value to be had.

Here, we'll dig into the latest buzz and make some predictions.