Luka Garza Discusses Iowa's 'Heartbreaking' Loss to Oregon: 'It's so Surreal'

Luka Garza will forever be an Iowa legend, but his Hawkeyes career surely ended sooner than he hoped or expected when his team lost to the Oregon Ducks in Monday's second-round showdown of the 2021 NCAA men's tournament.

"It's heartbreaking," he told reporters. "It's so surreal. It hit me all at once that this is the last time I'll put on this jersey."

