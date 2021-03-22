Luka Garza Discusses Iowa's 'Heartbreaking' Loss to Oregon: 'It's so Surreal'March 22, 2021
Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Luka Garza will forever be an Iowa legend, but his Hawkeyes career surely ended sooner than he hoped or expected when his team lost to the Oregon Ducks in Monday's second-round showdown of the 2021 NCAA men's tournament.
"It's heartbreaking," he told reporters. "It's so surreal. It hit me all at once that this is the last time I'll put on this jersey."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Watch Live: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 14 ACU
Watch in app on March Madness Live and TBS 📺