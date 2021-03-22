    Luka Garza Discusses Iowa's 'Heartbreaking' Loss to Oregon: 'It's so Surreal'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    Iowa's Luka Garza reacts as he taken out of the game during the second half of a second-round game against Oregon in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. Oregon won 95-80. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Luka Garza will forever be an Iowa legend, but his Hawkeyes career surely ended sooner than he hoped or expected when his team lost to the Oregon Ducks in Monday's second-round showdown of the 2021 NCAA men's tournament. 

    "It's heartbreaking," he told reporters. "It's so surreal. It hit me all at once that this is the last time I'll put on this jersey."

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

