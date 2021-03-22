Rob Gronkowski on Re-Signing with Bucs over Bills: 'I Knew I Wanted to Be Here'

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, and he told reporters there was little doubt that he would return to the team in free agency, even as the Buffalo Bills expressed interest in him.

"I knew I wanted to be here," he said, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. "It's great to be back here with the Bucs."

Mike Silver of NFL Network reported previously that the Bills gave the tight end a "similar offer" to the one-year, $10 million deal he inked in Tampa Bay (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

But Gronkowski instead elected to run it back with the only quarterback he's ever known, Tom Brady, for another year in Tampa Bay.

"I feel like I could play another season right now, if it started," Gronkowski added. "I feel really good. ... I feel light. I feel flexible. I feel like I can go out and just play some football, and just go out and not be in pain ... run routes and do what I gotta do out there on the field. So I definitely feel like I'm ready to go, to play another full season coming up this year and just take it a year at a time like that."