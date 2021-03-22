NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Monday's Round 2 Winners and Losers

1 of 10

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Heading into the second-round matchup between Iowa and Oregon, I wondered how the Ducks planned to slow down Luka Garza. That has been a major issue for every Hawkeyes opponent for the past two seasons, but it seemed especially problematic for an Oregon squad that doesn't start anyone taller than 6'6". As expected, Garza had a field day, finishing with 36 points and nine rebounds.

While Garza did his thing, though, so did Oregon's onslaught of 6'5" and 6'6" wings for a 95-80 victory.

Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa and Will Richardson each shot better than 50 percent from the field, each scored at least 17 points and each had at least 11 combined rebounds, assists and steals. (Eric Williams Jr. was unable to join that club on Monday, but he has been a key starter for the Ducks, too.)

We've theorized for years about what an NBA lineup made up of five copies of Steph Curry or LeBron James would be able to do, but now Oregon has become a serious threat to reach the Final Four because it is almost constantly on the positive end of a mismatch with five similarly sized guys capable of doing a little bit of everything.

Iowa had improved drastically on the defensive end in recent weeks, limiting its previous 12 opponents to 67.3 points per game. However, the Hawkeyes were rendered helpless against an Oregon starting five where everyone averages at least 1.4 made triples per game at a clip above 35 percent. Oregon's ability to spread the floor and hurt you from anywhere is at 2018 Villanova levels.

At this point, you're probably wondering, "If the Ducks are so great, how in the world did they end up with a No. 7 seed?"

The simple answer is injuries and COVID-19 pauses/absences. Richardson didn't play his first game until early February. In bad home losses to Oregon State and Washington State, Oregon was fresh off a lengthy COVID-19 pause and wasn't anywhere close to full strength.

With the current starting five intact, though, this felt like a top-10 team late in the year. Of all the Pac-12's incredible stories in the tournament's opening weekend, this is the one most likely to still be a factor in the Final Four.