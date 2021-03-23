NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Ranking Top Seeds Most Likely to Fall in Sweet 16

1 of 6

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks shouldn't get ahead of themselves, but things are looking good for their chances to reach the Elite Eight.

Through two games, Arkansas has done what it was supposed to. Its first-round matchup against Colgate unfolded as expected, with Justin Smith dominating the Raiders for 29 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and two blocks to compensate for a subpar teamwide shooting performance. The squad's subsequent game against 2019 national runner-up Texas Tech was much closer, but it was just as encouraging.

In the second half, the Red Raiders ate away at a 13-point deficit until it was a one-point game with two minutes left. Such a situation seemingly favored Chris Beard and Co. given their recent postseason success and battle-tested, top-20 defense, so for the Razorbacks to successfully hold serve down the stretch was a testament to their discipline—and it bodes well for their matchup Saturday.

While Oral Roberts has had a magical run with huge upsets against Ohio State and Florida—toppling the Buckeyes in overtime and erasing an 11-point second-half hole against the Gators—we'd feel more comfortable predicting its Cinderella run to continue if one of those wins had been a runaway. If this matchup gets tight down the stretch, we expect Arkansas to pull it out given how it just sealed a close game over a more talented and better-coached opponent.

Don't be surprised if the Golden Eagles march on to the Elite Eight. It would be historic but not shocking in this season. But of the remaining top seeds, Arkansas' short-term path looks like one of the most comfortable.