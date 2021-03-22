    No. 7 Oregon Upsets Luka Garza, No. 2 Iowa to Advance to Sweet 16

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Iowa's Luka Garza (55) has his shot blocked by Oregon's Eugene Omoruyi (2) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Oregon advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament with a dominant 95-80 victory over Iowa on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

    The seventh-seeded Ducks used a 10-0 run during the latter stages of the first half to carry a 56-46 lead into halftime after a back-and-forth opening 18 minutes. The Hawkeyes, the No. 2 seed in the West Region, were unable to mount a serious comeback bid in the second half.

    Iowa, led by Naismith Trophy finalist Luka Garza, cruised past 15th-seeded Grand Canyon in the first round, while Oregon's tournament opener against VCU was canceled after the Rams were forced to withdraw from the event because of COVID-19 protocols.

                  

    Notable Stats

    Chris Duarte (ORE): 23 points, 7 assists

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    LJ Figueroa (ORE): 21 points, 7 rebounds

    Will Richardson (ORE): 19 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

    Eugene Omoruyi (ORE): 17 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

    Luka Garza (UI): 36 points, 9 rebounds

    Joe Wieskamp (UI): 17 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

                

    Oregon's Scoring Depth Is A Major Weapon

    The Ducks entered March Madness as one of college basketball's most underappreciated teams. They posted a 20-6 record, including a 14-4 record to finish atop the Pac-12 standings, and they'd won 11 of their last 13 games coming into the tournament.

    Part of the reason they didn't generate more mainstream hype is the lack of a singular star. They don't have a Naismith Trophy finalist like Garza or a top 2021 NBA draft prospect like Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham.

    Instead, they relied on their depth to put constant pressure on opposing defenses, and Monday's game showcased how effective balanced scoring can be on the sport's biggest stage.

    Oregon already had four players who had scored in double figures by halftime. It was a tremendous display of team basketball, whether it be an extra pass on the perimeter to create an open three or everybody running the floor on a fast break to create a simple finish at the rim.

    The result was shooting 55.9 percent from the field with 25 assists and 11 turnovers.

    So, while a player like Garza or Cunningham is a matchup nightmare, the same can be said for a team like the Ducks that can generate scoring from all five positions on a consistent basis. They can score inside or outside, on the break or in a set offense and most opponents don't have enough reliable defenders to answer.

    The bottom line is Oregon is capable of making a serious run if the offense continues to click on all cylinders like it did Friday.

               

    Garza Shines But Lacks Support In Upset Loss

    Garza did everything in his power to keep Iowa in the game. He scored 22 points in the first half while knocking down eight of his 10 shots from the field.

    The Hawkeyes simply couldn't find the type of sustained spark necessary from the perimeter to keep pace with the high-flying Ducks. Aside from Garza, Iowa's other players combined to shoot 35.4 percent (17 of 48) from the field, and the team shot just 25 percent on threes in the loss.

    The early-round exit isn't what the program had in mind after a terrific regular season that featured eight wins over ranked opponents, but Oregon represented a tough matchup on paper even before they received the benefit of a little extra rest, and that came to fruition.

    Garza isn't receiving much attention ahead of the 2021 NBA draft, but he's made a lot of progress toward rounding out his offensive skill set to better fit the modern pro game. If he can post some strong athletic testing numbers during the pre-draft process, he could improve his stock.

    The Hawkeyes' search for their first NCAA tournament title will continue, though. They came closest in 1956, when they lost to San Francisco in the championship game.

                

    What's Next?

    Oregon moves on to face either No. 3 seed Kansas or No. 6 seed USC in one of the two Sweet 16 games in the West Region on Sunday. The Jayhawks and Trojans face off later Monday.

    Iowa finishes its 2020-21 season with a 22-9 final record.

    Related

      Live 2nd-Round Results, Predictions 🔮

      We're halfway through Round 2. We break down Monday's matchups and react as they finish ➡️

      Live 2nd-Round Results, Predictions 🔮
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Live 2nd-Round Results, Predictions 🔮

      Bleacher Report College Basketball Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Sunday's Round 2 Winners and Losers

      Round 2 has been a rollercoaster. We look at the best and worst moments from the slate ➡️

      Sunday's Round 2 Winners and Losers
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Sunday's Round 2 Winners and Losers

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Oregon St. Upsets No. 4 Oklahoma St.

      No. 12 Beavers take down Cowboys to make their first Sweet 16 in 39 years

      Oregon St. Upsets No. 4 Oklahoma St.
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Oregon St. Upsets No. 4 Oklahoma St.

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest Odds Advice and Predictions for NIT QF Bracket

      Latest Odds Advice and Predictions for NIT QF Bracket
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Latest Odds Advice and Predictions for NIT QF Bracket

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report