NIT 2021: Latest Odds Advice and Predictions for Quarterfinals Bracket

Matt Strasen/Associated Press

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will play the rubber match of their season series Thursday with a spot in the NIT semifinals on the line.

The Conference USA squads contested two tight affairs at the start of January that were decided by a combined seven points.

Those matchups forced the line for Thursday's quarterfinal to be set at a point. It is one of two spreads set at a point or less.

The Colorado State Rams, one of two No. 1 seeds left, are the other slim favorite on the board for the games in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Colorado State is set to play the NC State Wolfpack.

In the other two matchups, the Boise State Broncos play the Memphis Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs face off with the Richmond Spiders.