    Honda Classic 2021: Matt Jones Cruises to 1st PGA Tour Win Since 2014

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2021

    Matt Jones of Australia reacts to his shot on the fourth tee during the final round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

    Matt Jones raced out to the top of the leaderboard after a brilliant first round of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Thursday, and he never looked back from there.   

    Jones shot a two-under 68 Sunday to finish 12 under for the tournament, topping Brandon Hagy by five strokes. He opened with a nine-under 61 on Thursday and stayed the course from there. 

                               

