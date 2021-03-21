Honda Classic 2021: Matt Jones Cruises to 1st PGA Tour Win Since 2014

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

Matt Jones raced out to the top of the leaderboard after a brilliant first round of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Thursday, and he never looked back from there.

Jones shot a two-under 68 Sunday to finish 12 under for the tournament, topping Brandon Hagy by five strokes. He opened with a nine-under 61 on Thursday and stayed the course from there.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

