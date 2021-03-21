Honda Classic 2021: Matt Jones Cruises to 1st PGA Tour Win Since 2014

Honda Classic 2021: Matt Jones Cruises to 1st PGA Tour Win Since 2014March 21, 2021
Marta Lavandier/Associated Press
Matt Jones raced out to the top of the leaderboard after a brilliant first round of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Thursday, and he never looked back from there.
Jones shot a two-under 68 Sunday to finish 12 under for the tournament, topping Brandon Hagy by five strokes. He opened with a nine-under 61 on Thursday and stayed the course from there.
This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Matt Jones Wins Honda Classic 🏆
Jones finishes -12 Sunday for his 1st PGA Tour win since 2014