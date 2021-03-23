Celtics' Last-Minute Trade Targets Before 2021 NBA Deadline

0 of 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics make the shortlist for the NBA's biggest underachievers in the 2020-21 season.

That could also group them among the busiest teams between now and Thursday's trade deadline.

Despite the All-Star ascensions of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, this is a near-.500 team that's almost equidistant from the top of the Eastern Conference standings to the bottom. Considering this club carried championship expectations into the campaign, that won't cut it.

If the Celtics are active over the next two days, these are three targets who could land in their crosshairs.