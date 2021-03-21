WWE Fastlane 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

We're three weeks away from WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11 but before we get to the biggest show of the year, we had Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan in the main event, with Edge serving as a special guest enforcer in an attempt to limit any outside interference.

Both midcard belts were up for grabs when Big E put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Apollo Crews, and Riddle defended the United States title against Mustafa Ali.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks challenged Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Championships, Alexa Bliss faced Randy Orton, Seth Rollins battled Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus went to war with Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred match.

Let's look at each match from Sunday's PPV to see if Fastlane was worth the price of admission.