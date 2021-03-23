Playing 'Trade or Keep' with NBA's Top Trade Assets

1 of 7

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

While proving to be an enticing talent during his first two NBA seasons off the Blazers bench, the chance at a starting job this season should have put Gary Trent Jr. near the top of every young team's wish list.

Just 22, Trent started 23 games for an injured CJ McCollum and played beautifully next to Damian Lillard. He put up 18.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 turnovers per game while shooting 39.7 percent from three and looked like one of the league's up-and-coming scorers who's got a terrific pair of role models to follow.

Now with McCollum back, however, Trent has moved back to the bench, an area he'll likely remain if he re-signs with the Blazers in restricted free agency this offseason. McCollum, 29, is under contract until 2024.

As much as Portland can use his scoring off the bench, Trent should definitely be on the table in trade talks if the Blazers can acquire a star forward or center to help their backcourt win now. Lillard is 30, and like McCollum, playing the best basketball of his life.

Using Trent, Anfernee Simons or Nassir Little to help bring in a third star has to be under consideration, especially if Portland can land a player like John Collins, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic or Aaron Gordon. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that the Blazers have already talked about a Gordon trade with Orlando.

Keeping Trent means giving him a big contract extension this offseason, something the Blazers may not want to do for a reserve. Moving him now would help bring in a star, one who better fits the team's positional needs.

Verdict: Trade