Aaron Gordon Trade Rumors: Magic's Asking Price for Star Revealed

Aaron Gordon has been the subject of trade talks ahead of the March 25 deadline, but the Orlando Magic reportedly have a high asking price for the forward.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst broke down the situation on SportsCenter:

"Aaron Gordon is the name I'm hearing most often as the top guy out there. A number of teams have contacted the Magic with offers and their ask is pretty high here. They're looking for multiple first-round picks or a first-round pick and another young player. It's not 100 percent certain that Gordon is going to get moved, they could move him this summer, but keep an eye on this guy because he could make a difference for some teams. With one year left on his contract too, he would also be in line for maybe getting a contract extension if he gets traded."

Gordon had been sidelined by an ankle injury for much of the season but is coming off his best effort of the year, scoring 38 points in a win over the Brooklyn Nets Friday.

The 25-year-old is averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 22 appearances in 2020-21.

It might have been difficult for teams to swing a deal last week after an ankle sprain forced him to miss all of February and the beginning of March. He played just 14 minutes in his return after the All-Star break before sitting out the next two games.

Now that he has played two straight games, including his monster effort Friday, there could be more movement in trade talks.

The 2014 No. 4 overall draft pick is best known for the athleticism that created viral moments during games and the Slam Dunk contest, but he averaged 17.6 points per game in 2017-18 and has been a good defender throughout his career.

If he can stay healthy, Gordon can be an impact player for a contender this season. He could also be a target for a rebuilding team trying to add a difference-maker for the future.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers were among those linked to a trade for Gordon.

Windhorst also mentioned the Rockets as a possibility, saying Eric Gordon could be part of a package back to Orlando.

Houston is far out of contention in the midst of a 19-game losing streak, but Gordon is set to make $16.4 million in the final year of his contract next season. A team can take the chance on a high-upside player and either let him go after one year or lock him down long term if things go well.