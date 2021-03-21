Kai Jones, No. 3 Texas Upset by No. 14 Abilene Christian in 2021 NCAA Tournament

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

After Saturday night's No. 3-No. 14 East Regional game, a Texas team is moving on. But it's not the third-seeded Texas Longhorns.

No. 14 Abilene Christian shocked the Longhorns, 53-52, to set up a second-round matchup with No. 11 UCLA, which surprised No. 6 BYU earlier Saturday.

Texas star Kai Jones dropped 11 points and Jericho Sims recorded a double-double by way of 10 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn't enough for Texas to overcome the balanced effort from the Wildcats.

Abilene Christian is the first No. 14 seed to win in the first round since 2016, when Stephen F. Austin upended No. 3 West Virginia, 70-56.

Joe Pleasant, the worst free-throw shooter on the team with just 58.8 percent completion on at least 10 shots from the line, got the ball with two seconds left and the Wildcats trailing by one. He hit both shots to give his team the one-point advantage over the Longhorns and then stole the ball to seal the first-ever Abilene Christian tournament victory.

The Wildcats trailed by five at the break and posted a 30-point second half to beat the Longhorns. Abilene Christian hit 20 of its 67 attempts from the field and went 83.3 percent from the line.

The biggest difference came on the glass, as the Wildcats didn't give up on their end. They grabbed 18 offensive rebounds compared to five from Texas. Their defense forced 23 turnovers on Texas, the most for the Longhorns since Nov. 12, 2012, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Matt Coleman, who averaged 13.3 points per game, had nine points and seven of those lost possessions, while Courtney Ramey (12.6 points per game) went just 1-of-7 with four turnovers.

Abilene Christian's defense stole the ball 11 times while limiting a Texas offense that averaged 75 points per game to just 52 when it mattered most.

The Wildcats will play No. 11 UCLA on Monday at 5:15 p.m. ET.