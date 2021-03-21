NCAA Tournament 2021: Tips for Odds, Over-Under Scores on Updated Bracket

0 of 4

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Ohio State (No. 2 seed), Texas (No. 3) and Virginia (No. 4) were all strong teams that some predicted to make deep runs in the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament. Instead, all three were upset in the first round.

That's the unpredictability of March Madness, during which upsets always occur and Cinderella teams frequently rise up and make surprisingly deep runs through the tournament. This year, No. 13-seeded Ohio, No. 14-seeded Abilene Christian and No. 15-seeded Oral Roberts were the biggest surprise winners of the opening round.

Some things went as expected, though. Gonzaga, Illinois and Baylor (all of which are No. 1 seeds) won convincingly to open the tourney and appear poised to have strong showings.

It's time to start looking toward the second round, which begins with eight matchups Sunday. The winners of those games will secure spots in the Sweet 16.

Here's a look at Sunday's schedule, along with odds and picks for those eight second-round matchups.