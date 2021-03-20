50 Perfect 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Brackets Remain After Kansas Beats EWU

AJ Mast/Associated Press

For anyone dreaming of completing a perfect bracket, just know it's extremely difficult to simply predict the first round correctly in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Only 50 perfect brackets remain after No. 3 Kansas held on to beat No. 14 Eastern Washington, according to NCAA.com.

While this wasn't an upset, pickers have had to make some strange selections in order to stay perfect so far considering No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 13 North Texas and No. 12 Oregon State all have wins so far in Round 1.

Higher-seed wins by Colorado, Florida State and Kansas knocked down the number of perfect brackets from 121 to just 50 through the early part of Saturday's action.

There are still plenty more chances for separation before the first round is done.

Popular upset picks like Drake, Ohio and UCLA can still ruin brackets, while close calls like Missouri vs. Oklahoma and Oregon vs. VCU likely created a divide.

With five rounds still to play, it's extremely unlikely the perfect brackets last much longer.

The brackets are tracked across NCAA.com, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated.