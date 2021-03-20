Video: 'College GameDay' Reveals Upgraded Women's NCAA Tournament Weight Room

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The NCAA has upgraded the workout facilities for teams in the women's basketball tournament in San Antonio.

On ESPN's College Gameday, Holly Rowe led a walkthrough of the upgraded training and practice areas:



The NCAA received heavy criticism for the disparity in training and practice facilities between the men's and women's tournaments.

Stanford associate Olympic sports performance coach Ali Kershner and Oregon forward Sedona Prince were among those who posted images and video of the weight-training equipment provided to women's teams:

Dawn Staley, the South Carolina women's head coach, issued a statement that was critical of how the NCAA markets the tournaments and the failure of NCAA President Mark Emmert and his team to treat women's sports with the same respect as men's:

NCAA leaders, including vice president for women's basketball Lynn Holzman and senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt, issued apologies and pledged to make corrections.

The 2021 NCAA women's tournament tips off Sunday in San Antonio, San Marcos and Austin, Texas.