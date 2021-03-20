    Video: 'College GameDay' Reveals Upgraded Women's NCAA Tournament Weight Room

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 20, 2021

    FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Coaches did the best they could to prepare for the big moment, yet still find themselves in a scramble once it actually happened. The NCAA announced last month that the season would begin on Nov. 25 and teams are still trying to fill all the holes in their schedules. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    The NCAA has upgraded the workout facilities for teams in the women's basketball tournament in San Antonio.

    On ESPN's College Gameday, Holly Rowe led a walkthrough of the upgraded training and practice areas:

    The NCAA received heavy criticism for the disparity in training and practice facilities between the men's and women's tournaments.

    Stanford associate Olympic sports performance coach Ali Kershner and Oregon forward Sedona Prince were among those who posted images and video of the weight-training equipment provided to women's teams:

    Dawn Staley, the South Carolina women's head coach, issued a statement that was critical of how the NCAA markets the tournaments and the failure of NCAA President Mark Emmert and his team to treat women's sports with the same respect as men's:

    NCAA leaders, including vice president for women's basketball Lynn Holzman and senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt, issued apologies and pledged to make corrections.

    The 2021 NCAA women's tournament tips off Sunday in San Antonio, San Marcos and Austin, Texas.

