Isaiah Wilson Reportedly Cut by Dolphins 3 Days After Trade from Titans

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly released offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson just three days after acquiring him from the Tennessee Titans.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Wilson made several missteps in the days following his acquisition that led to his release:

Per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, video of Wilson apparently smoking a vape and dancing shirtless on a car surfaced Friday as well, but he would have been cut regardless of the video.

The Dolphins sent a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Titans for Wilson and also received a 2022 seventh-round pick.

The Titans selected Wilson with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Georgia, but he played only three offensive snaps as a rookie.

According to Beasley, Wilson has had multiple legal issues since entering the NFL, including a DUI arrest and a trespassing warning after an incident that saw him attempt to jump off a second-story balcony to avoid getting arrested.

In February, Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Wilson would have to "make a determination on whether he wants to do what it takes to play pro football."

Wilson later tweeted: "I'm done with football as a Titan... No further comments."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Since the guarantees in Wilson's contract were voided, the Dolphins won't incur any costs by cutting him. Also, the Titans will retain Miami's 2021 seventh-rounder and the Dolphins will retain Tennessee's 2022 seventh-rounder.

While there were big expectations surrounding Wilson as a rookie, he was essentially a non-factor, as Taylor Lewan and Dennis Kelly served as the Titans' starting offensive tackles, followed by Ty Sambrailo taking over for Lewan after he was injured.

The hope was that Wilson would be able to right the ship and vie for a starting job in Miami, but with Wilson out of the picture already, 2020 draft picks Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt are penciled in as the Dolphins' starting tackles.