Ohio State's E.J. Liddell Shares Threatening Messages After Oral Roberts Upset

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell revealed Saturday that he received threatening messages after the Buckeyes' upset loss to Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament Friday.

Liddell tweeted screenshots of some of the messages he was sent (Warning: Some language NSFW):

Ohio State entered the tourney as a No. 2 seed, but it fell 75-72 to No. 15 Oral Roberts in overtime after Liddell missed a free throw with 37 seconds left in regulation that kept the Golden Eagles within two.

Despite the miscue, Liddell played excellently, scoring a team-high 23 points to go along with 14 rebounds and five assists.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

