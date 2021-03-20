NFL Rumors: Latest Trade and 2021 Free-Agency Buzz Heading into Second Wave

0 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

We've reached the first weekend of 2021 NFL free agency, and as is typically the case, the rumor mill has begun to churn a little more slowly. Many of the top free agents are off the market. Teams that have filled major needs are less likely to be the topic of trade buzz.

The action is far from over, though. On Thursday, for example, the Denver Broncos decided to part ways with running back Phillip Lindsay. By Friday evening, he was a member of the Houston Texans.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lindsay is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Houston.

More moves will come, even if they aren't blockbuster signings or trades involving Pro Bowl-caliber quarterbacks. What's the latest buzz heading into Saturday? Let's take a look.