NFL Rumors: Latest Trade and 2021 Free-Agency Buzz Heading into Second WaveMarch 20, 2021
NFL Rumors: Latest Trade and 2021 Free-Agency Buzz Heading into Second Wave
We've reached the first weekend of 2021 NFL free agency, and as is typically the case, the rumor mill has begun to churn a little more slowly. Many of the top free agents are off the market. Teams that have filled major needs are less likely to be the topic of trade buzz.
The action is far from over, though. On Thursday, for example, the Denver Broncos decided to part ways with running back Phillip Lindsay. By Friday evening, he was a member of the Houston Texans.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lindsay is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Houston.
More moves will come, even if they aren't blockbuster signings or trades involving Pro Bowl-caliber quarterbacks. What's the latest buzz heading into Saturday? Let's take a look.
Bears Still Hoping to Land Russell Wilson
OK, so we said it's unlikely that a Pro Bowl quarterback gets traded in the coming days. That will probably hold true. However, this doesn't mean that the Chicago Bears are going to give up on trying to land one.
The Bears have tried to trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. According to Schefter, Chicago was told that Seattle wouldn't be moving Wilson "at this time."
It seems that the Bears may take the phrase "at this time" literally and try again in the not-to-distant future. What's more, they may not be foolish for doing so.
"I'm told that the Bears still are paying attention to Russell Wilson and have not abandoned hopes that they could eventually trade for Russell Wilson," Schefter recently said on Get Up. "And I think that everybody needs to stay tuned to Russell Wilson's situation up to and during the NFL draft."
Will Seattle reverse course and move Wilson before Monday? Probably not, but this is a situation worth following in the second wave of free agency and, as Schefter noted, up until the draft, which gets underway April 29.
Cowboys to Beging Safety Search Next Week
The Dallas Cowboys haven't been overly active in free agency this offseason—aside from reaching a long-term agreement with quarterback Dak Prescott. They added a few role players and re-signed cornerback Jourdan Lewis, but one of their biggest needs remains unfulfilled.
The Cowboys have lacked a quality safety on the back end for some time, but they were never linked to Anthony Harris or John Johnson III. This may have a little something to do with the fact that Dallas has less than $1 million in cap space remaining.
This doesn't mean, however, that the Cowboys are going to ignore the position. According to Michael Gehlkin of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys will host safeties Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee next week.
Both safeties are coming off Achilles tears, which is why they may be bargain signings. This doesn't mean that either player couldn't be a contributor next season.
"They're expected to undergo physicals when in town," Gehlken tweeted. "Team can gauge recoveries, proceed from there."
If the medicals check out, Dallas could have a new safety in the fold by next weekend.
Giants, Eagles Reportedly Interested in Adoree Jackson
The Tennessee Titans released cornerback Adoree Jackson before the start of free agency. He's still on the market but may not remain there for long.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Jordan Raanan, Jackson is expected to visit with the New York Giants soon—though it probably won't be this weekend, and it may not be his only visit.
"Might not be until next week," Raanan tweeted. "Speedy corner was recently released by the Titans. Top corner currently on the market will not come cheap."
According to Schefter, Jackson plans to meet with the Giants early Monday and then with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday evening.
Neither team is in a particularly great spot financially—both are over the salary cap—but teams typically find ways to land the players they want. If the Giants are intent on landing Jackson and keeping him out of Philadelphia, they may not let him leave town Monday.
Cap information via Spotrac.