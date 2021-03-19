    Hawks' Trae Young Praises Oral Roberts After OSU Upset: 'Max Abmas Is a Problem'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 19, 2021

    Oral Roberts' Max Abmas (3) drives against Ohio State's CJ Walker (13) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    Robert Franklin/Associated Press

    If your bracket got busted when 15th-seeded Oral Roberts defeated No. 2 Ohio State in overtime on Friday, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young feels your pain: 

    After the game, Young praised Oral Roberts star Max Abmas, who dropped 29 points on 10-of-24 shooting in the win. He hit five of his 10 attempts from three and went four-of-six from the line, adding five rebounds for the Golden Eagles in their first tournament win since 1974. 

    Abmas was the nation's leading scorer entering Friday, averaging 24.4 points per game. 

    Oral Roberts will go for another upset on Sunday against No. 7 Florida in the second round.

    Related

      📺 No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

      Watch in app on March Madness Live and CBS

      📺 No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Wisconsin
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      📺 No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      0.42% of Brackets Still Perfect 🤯

      Oral Roberts busted nearly everyone's bracket with its shocking first-round upset over Ohio State (NCAA)

      0.42% of Brackets Still Perfect 🤯
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      0.42% of Brackets Still Perfect 🤯

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      No. 5 Vols Fall to Oregon State

      Beavers get first NCAA tourney win in 39 years with 70-56 statement victory over Tennessee

      No. 5 Vols Fall to Oregon State
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      No. 5 Vols Fall to Oregon State

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Watch Live: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Liberty

      Chat in the comments as you watch in app on March Madness Live or TBS 📺

      Watch Live: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Liberty
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Watch Live: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Liberty

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa