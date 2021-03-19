Hawks' Trae Young Praises Oral Roberts After OSU Upset: 'Max Abmas Is a Problem'

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

If your bracket got busted when 15th-seeded Oral Roberts defeated No. 2 Ohio State in overtime on Friday, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young feels your pain:

After the game, Young praised Oral Roberts star Max Abmas, who dropped 29 points on 10-of-24 shooting in the win. He hit five of his 10 attempts from three and went four-of-six from the line, adding five rebounds for the Golden Eagles in their first tournament win since 1974.

Abmas was the nation's leading scorer entering Friday, averaging 24.4 points per game.

Oral Roberts will go for another upset on Sunday against No. 7 Florida in the second round.