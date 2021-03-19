    Nevada Bettor Loses $100K After Wagering on OSU to Win Title Before ORU Upset

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021

    Oral Roberts players and coaches celebrate after beating Ohio State in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    Robert Franklin/Associated Press

    At least one bettor in Nevada is surely wondering why Ohio State men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann didn't draw up more plays for E.J. Liddell during Friday's 75-72 loss to Oral Roberts.

    Allan Bell of CBS SportsLine noted a bettor in Nevada placed a $100,000 bet on the Buckeyes to win the national championship. The bet, which was made at William Hill US, would have paid out $2 million.

    So much for that.

    The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles stunned the Big Ten representative behind 30 points from Kevin Obanor and 29 points from Max Abmas. It also didn't help on Ohio State's side that Liddell went 10-of-15 from the field but was largely reduced to a spectator in the final minutes as Duane Washington Jr. shot an ugly 7-of-21 from the floor while forcing poor looks.

    Buckeyes fans will surely feel the pain from this shocking loss for a long time but probably not as long as the bettor who could have made millions.

