Vikings Forfeit 7th-Round Draft Pick, Execs Fined for 2019 Salary-Cap Violation

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings have forfeited a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft due to a salary-cap violation committed two years ago, per Marc Craig of the Star Tribune. Three Vikings executives were also given $10,000 fines.

Per Craig, the NFL's decisions stemmed from a violation the team committed related to a practice squad player's contract.

Minnesota has notably taken its seventh-round pick off its official team website list of upcoming selections, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The team still has 11 remaining picks, leading off with the 14th overall selection. Minnesota also has two third-rounders, four fourth-rounders, two fifth-rounders and two sixth-rounders. The Vikings are looking to bounce back from a 7-9 season in 2020, marking their first losing campaign in six years.

The 2021 draft will begin on Thursday, April 29 and run through Saturday, May 1 in Cleveland.