    Vikings Forfeit 7th-Round Draft Pick, Execs Fined for 2019 Salary-Cap Violation

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 19, 2021

    The Minnesota Vikings logo is seen on the field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Vikings have forfeited a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft due to a salary-cap violation committed two years ago, per Marc Craig of the Star Tribune. Three Vikings executives were also given $10,000 fines. 

    Per Craig, the NFL's decisions stemmed from a violation the team committed related to a practice squad player's contract.

    Minnesota has notably taken its seventh-round pick off its official team website list of upcoming selections, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

    The team still has 11 remaining picks, leading off with the 14th overall selection. Minnesota also has two third-rounders, four fourth-rounders, two fifth-rounders and two sixth-rounders. The Vikings are looking to bounce back from a 7-9 season in 2020, marking their first losing campaign in six years.

    The 2021 draft will begin on Thursday, April 29 and run through Saturday, May 1 in Cleveland.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      What Can We Expect from Gladney and Dantzler in Year 2?

      What Can We Expect from Gladney and Dantzler in Year 2?
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      What Can We Expect from Gladney and Dantzler in Year 2?

      Zone Coverage
      via Zone Coverage

      Report: Vikings have to forfeit their seventh-round pick

      Report: Vikings have to forfeit their seventh-round pick
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Report: Vikings have to forfeit their seventh-round pick

      Jack White, Vikings Wire
      via Vikings Wire

      Vikings to forfeit seventh-round pick for salary cap violation

      Vikings to forfeit seventh-round pick for salary cap violation
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Vikings to forfeit seventh-round pick for salary cap violation

      Christopher Gates
      via Daily Norseman

      NFL strips Vikings of seventh-round draft pick for salary cap violation

      NFL strips Vikings of seventh-round draft pick for salary cap violation
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      NFL strips Vikings of seventh-round draft pick for salary cap violation

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk