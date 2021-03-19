    Conor McGregor Takes Shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov Retiring from UFC

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 19, 2021

    Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks after wining against UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, of Lafayette, La., during Lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 242, in Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, early Sunday, Sept.8 2019. (AP Photo/ Mahmoud Khaled)
    Mahmoud Khaled/Associated Press

    Conor McGregor offered a less-than-fond farewell to the retired and undefeated former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Instagram Friday.

    "Happy retirement kid, smell ya later," McGregor wrote. "Never forget who came in the game and made ye. Straight from my big Irish balls. Remember folks, if you hate cutting weight so much, all you have to do is move up a division. God bless."

    Khabib and McGregor have a lengthy, ugly history, which reached its apex following Khabib's submission win over McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018.

    The two fighters and their camps got into a post-fight brawl that spilled into the ground, and both men received suspensions for their actions from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

    Six months prior, McGregor threw a dolly at the side window of a bus that had Khabib and other passengers inside. The attack occurred at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

    An entire timeline leading to those two events can be found here via Steven Rondina of Bleacher Report.

    Khabib retired in October immediately after defeating Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title for the third straight time. UFC President Dana White tried to convince Khabib to make a return, but he appeared to give up that chase Thursday:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Khabib steps away with a perfect 29-0 record.

    Related

      Can Holland Earn a Title Shot?

      We explain why Kevin Holland is primed for a shot at Adesanya’s belt. Catch up on the latest around MMA 📲

      Can Holland Earn a Title Shot?
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Can Holland Earn a Title Shot?

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      Chandler-Oliveira Set for HOU

      Undisputed lightweight title bout set for UFC 262 at Toyota Center in Houston

      Chandler-Oliveira Set for HOU
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Chandler-Oliveira Set for HOU

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Stoliarenko Stretchered Away from Weigh-In After Fainting

      Stoliarenko Stretchered Away from Weigh-In After Fainting
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Stoliarenko Stretchered Away from Weigh-In After Fainting

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: McGregor vs. Poirier Trilogy Fight Targeted for July 10

      Report: McGregor vs. Poirier Trilogy Fight Targeted for July 10
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Report: McGregor vs. Poirier Trilogy Fight Targeted for July 10

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report