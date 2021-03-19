Conor McGregor Takes Shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov Retiring from UFC

Mahmoud Khaled/Associated Press

Conor McGregor offered a less-than-fond farewell to the retired and undefeated former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Instagram Friday.

"Happy retirement kid, smell ya later," McGregor wrote. "Never forget who came in the game and made ye. Straight from my big Irish balls. Remember folks, if you hate cutting weight so much, all you have to do is move up a division. God bless."

Khabib and McGregor have a lengthy, ugly history, which reached its apex following Khabib's submission win over McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018.

The two fighters and their camps got into a post-fight brawl that spilled into the ground, and both men received suspensions for their actions from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Six months prior, McGregor threw a dolly at the side window of a bus that had Khabib and other passengers inside. The attack occurred at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

An entire timeline leading to those two events can be found here via Steven Rondina of Bleacher Report.

Khabib retired in October immediately after defeating Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title for the third straight time. UFC President Dana White tried to convince Khabib to make a return, but he appeared to give up that chase Thursday:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Khabib steps away with a perfect 29-0 record.