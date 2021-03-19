NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021: Results, Updated Team Standings After Friday

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

After ending Thursday with a slim lead in the team standings, Iowa has opened up a big lead at the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

The Hawkeyes have 73.5 total points as a team with five wrestlers still vying for individual titles in the 10 weight classes. Penn State, which is chasing its fifth straight national title, is in second place with 57.5 points.

The Nittany Lions only have four wrestlers in competition for singles titles. Oklahoma State, which trails Penn State by 6.5 points for second, could make a move in Friday night's semifinals in its four matches.

Barring a complete collapse in the semifinals and Saturday, Iowa has the inside track to leave St. Louis with its 24th national championship and first since 2010.

Here are the updated standings after Friday's matches from the Enterprise Center.

Team Standings

1. Iowa (73.5)

2. Penn State (57.5)

3. Oklahoma State (51)

4. North Carolina State (46)

5. Missouri (40)

6. Michigan (35)

7. Ohio State (33)

T8. Arizona State (31.5)

T8. Minnesota (31.5)

10. Rutgers (27)

Day 2 Recap

Iowa began the day with six wrestlers in the quarterfinals, including No. 1 seeds Spencer Lee (125 pounds), Jaydin Eierman (141 pounds), Alex Marinelli (165 pounds) and Michael Kemerer (174 pounds).

Lee set the tone for the Hawkeyes with a majority decision 10-2 win over Purdue's Devin Schroder to reach the semifinals.

Eierman advanced to the semis with a second-period pinfall win over Central Michigan's Dresden Simon.

One of the biggest upsets did involve a No. 1 seed from Iowa. Marinelli was taken down by No. 8 seed Shane Griffith 3-1 in overtime.

Marinelli, who entered the NCAA tournament fresh off winning his third straight individual Big Ten title, will end his college career without winning a 165-pound national title. He's also the only top seed in any weight class who didn't advance to the semifinals.

It seems unlikely that will be able to happen because the Hawkeyes still have more wrestlers in the tournament than the teams directly behind them, including Lee, Eierman and Kemerer.

Austin DeSanto (133 pounds) and Tony Cassioppi (285 pounds) will be underdogs for Iowa in the semifinals, as they are taking on the top seed in their respective weight class.

Even though Cinderella tends to be associated with the NCAA basketball tournaments, Oklahoma's Jake Woodley is putting together a miracle run at the wrestling championships. The redshirt junior was ranked No. 26 in the 197-pound division and has beaten three top-15 seeds to reach the semifinals:

Woodley has to get past Pittsburgh's Nino Bonaccorsi (15-1 overall) if he wants to make history as the lowest seed ever to reach the final.

Minnesota star Gable Stevenson is two wins away from capping off a perfect season. The 20-year-old knocked off Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet with a 9-4 decision in the quarterfinals.

The Golden Gophers haven't had an individual with the 285-pound title since Tony Nelson did it in 2012 and 2013.

Oklahoma State's Dalton Fix (133 pounds), Ohio State's Sammy Sasso (149 pounds), Northwestern's Ryan Deakin (157 pounds), Penn State's Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) and Michigan's Myles Amine (197 pounds) are the other No. 1 seeds who will be competing Friday night for a chance to reach Saturday's final round.