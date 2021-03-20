UFC on ESPN 21: Brunson vs. Holland Odds, Schedule, Predictions

2 of 4

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

At 37 years old, Brunson is short on time to make his mark on the middleweight division. If he can win this fight, he likely sets himself up against a true contender in the division. If he loses, it's likely to cement his status as a gatekeeper while elevating Holland.

The matchup itself is one that has played out in MMA several times over. Brunson is a classic power wrestler. He wants to impose his will, and whether he's forcing his opponent to react to power punching or he's working them against the fence, he wants to come forward.

He isn't all that concerned with finesse or winning the fight on points.

Holland is similar in that way, but he's far more likely to outwork his opponent on the feet. He's the busier striker and employs more distance strikes, utilizing his jab and leg kicks to build his attack.

Neither of these fighters have gone to the championship rounds, so that could be interesting to watch. However, Holland has never seemed especially tired in his few fights that have gotten to the third round.

Brunson has been to the third round in each of the wins in his latest three-fight streak, including a third-round knockout of Edmen Shahbazyen.

He has, however, dealt with durability issues before. He's been knocked out five times in his career, and that could be his undoing against Holland.

Prediction: Holland via third-round TKO.