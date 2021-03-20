Teams on Upset Alert in Day 2 of the 2021 NCAA Men's Tournament

0 of 5

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

For some very obvious reasons, this has been a topsy-turvy 2020-21 men's college basketball campaign, and given what we saw during Conference Championship Week, the chaos shows no signs of disappearing any time soon. With teams like Georgetown and Oregon State beating extremely long odds to make it to the Big Dance, virtually anything seems possible over the next few weeks, even more so than usual.

The first full day of the NCAA tournament is in the books, and most online websites have closed their bracket predicting features accordingly. However, if you either want to bet on individual matchups or just find the most likely upsets to watch, we’ve got you covered today.

On this second day of the first round, there are several higher seeds dealing with various degrees of turmoil—whether they be injuries, off-court scandal, or just a plain cold streak—and are ripe to be picked off by plucky underdogs.

Let’s run through some of the teams most likely to go home disappointed on this Saturday.