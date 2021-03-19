NIT 2021: Updated Bracket, Schedule, Odds and Championship Predictions

2 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The first game of this year's NIT featuring a No. 1 seed could also end up being an upset.

Entering the tournament with a 16-8 record, No. 4-seeded Buffalo has mostly played well over the past month. The Bulls won their first two games of the MAC tournament, extending their season-long winning streak to seven games, before they fell to Ohio in the championship game.

Still, Buffalo's second half of the season was enough for it to be invited to the NIT, and now it will look to have a strong showing in its second appearance in the tournament in program history (the first was in 2005).

"When we figured out we were playing in the NIT, I was excited," Bulls junior guard Ronaldo Segu said, according to Jason Wolf of the Buffalo News. "Not a lot of teams are playing, so for us to have a chance to go out there and compete for a championship like the NIT is really good for us."

If Buffalo is going to try to win the championship, it will first need to get past Colorado State. The Rams are 18-6 this season, but they've lost two of their past three games (including a loss to Utah State in the semifinals of the Mountain West tournament), which ended their hopes of reaching the NCAA tournament.

The Bulls should be up for the challenge. Junior forwards Jeenathan Williams (17.4 points per game) and Josh Mballa (15.5 points and 10.9 rebounds) were both named to the All-MAC second team, and Buffalo has plenty of veteran leadership with seven seniors on its roster.

Not only that, but Buffalo is capable of putting up a lot of offense, as it led the MAC and ranked 13th in the country with 81.7 points per game.

Expect a competitive game, as Colorado State is a solid team in its own right. However, Buffalo will capitalize on the opportunity to make a statement early in the NIT, and the Bulls will begin what could be a solid tournament run by running away from the Rams late.

Prediction: Buffalo 84, Colorado State 76