NCAA Scores 2021: March Madness Bracket, Schedule After First Four Results

No. 16 Texas Southern 60, No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 52

John Walker III posted 19 points and nine rebounds as the Texas Southern Tigers overcame a 30-20 halftime deficit to win 60-52 on Saturday.

Walker scored the first six points of an 11-0 run to start the second half. The Mountaineers responded with an 8-0 run, but Walker punctuated the Tigers' own 8-0 run in response to give his team the lead back.

Justin Hopkins gave Texas Southern the lead for good at 41-40, and the Tigers hit enough free throws down the stretch to keep Mount St. Mary's at arm's length.

Damion Chong Qui led Mount St. Mary's with 14 points. Mezie Offurum added 10 points and a game-high 16 boards.

The Tigers will now play No. 1 Michigan in the Round of 64.

No. 11 Drake 53, No. 11 Wichita State 52

Drake overcame a 12-point first-half deficit and held on down the stretch to sneak by the Wichita State Shockers, 53-52.

A heart-stopping finish worthy of March Madness capped this one. Drake took a 53-49 lead with 22 seconds left after a pair of Joseph Yesufu free throws. The two teams then traded a pair of turnovers before Wichita State's Dexter Dennis nailed a three to cut the Drake lead to one following a Alterique Gilbert steal.

Gilbert fouled Yesufu for a one-and-one, and Yesufu missed the front end, giving Wichita State one last chance. Gilbert had a look for the win from three-point range, but his shot was off the mark.

Yesufu's 21 points led Drake. Darnell Brodie had a near double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Morris Udeze's 22 points for Wichita State led all scorers. Dennis added 13 points, and Gilbert had 10.

Drake will move onto the first round of the NCAA tournament against No. 6 USC.

No. 16 Norfolk St. 54, No. 16 Appalachian St. 53

Devante Carter sank two free throws with 10 seconds left to help Norfolk State hold off Appalachian State 54-53.

Norfolk State led by as many as 19 points and held a 36-20 halftime edge, but Appalachian State stormed back in the second half and even took a 51-45 lead.

However, Norfolk State outscored Appalachian State 9-2 in the last 5:23. The Mountaineers missed all 10 of their field goals during that span, including two on their final possession.

Jalen Hawkins' 24 points off the bench propelled the Spartans to the win. He made 8-of-13 shots (4-of-5 three-pointers). Justin Forrest led Appalachian State with 18 points.

Norfolk State will now face No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga.

No. 11 UCLA 86, No. 11 Michigan St. 80 (OT)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points and Johnny Juzang added 21 as UCLA overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat Michigan State 87-80 in overtime.

The Spartans led the Bruins by as many as 14 points in the first half and took a 44-33 lead into halftime, but UCLA chipped away at the lead and took it when Jules Bernard made a layup with 5:48 remaining in the second half.

The two teams went back and forth for the remainder of regulation. Michigan State did take a late 73-67 lead, but a pair of three-point plays (one from Bernard and another via Jaquez) helped UCLA tie the game at 77.

Jaquez's three-point play proved to be the final points of regulation with 29 seconds remaining. Juzang did have a good look from half-court as time expired, but the ball hit off the back of the rim.

UCLA's defense took over in the second half. The Spartans' only OT field goal happened with just 47 seconds remaining in the extra session. Joshua Langford got that bucket and added a free throw for all three of the Spartans' OT points.

Cody Riley scored five of the Bruins' OT points, including a jumper with 3:20 left that ended up producing the game-winning point.

For Michigan State, Aaron Henry led the way with 18 points, and Langford added 12.

UCLA will now take on No. 6 BYU.