NCAA Scores 2021: March Madness Bracket, Schedule After First Four ResultsMarch 19, 2021
NCAA Scores 2021: March Madness Bracket, Schedule After First Four Results
The 64-team field for the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is set following the conclusion of the First Four games on Thursday.
Now March Madness will truly begin in earnest when No. 7 Florida and No. 10 Virginia Tech kick off the first round on Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET.
You can view the entire live NCAA tournament bracket via NCAA.com and check out time, day and television listings for the remainder of the Big Dance in this slideshow. Feel free to join Bleacher Report's bracket challenge game as well by clicking on the below links and submitting your entry before the first round starts.
Bracket Challenge Game – Join the Bleacher Report Group
You can also check out how the First Four went down as well as the top first-round matchup to watch in this year's tournament.
Round of 64 Schedule
Round of 64: Friday
12:15 p.m.: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida, CBS
12:45 p.m.: No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas, truTV
1:15 p.m.: No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Illinois, TBS
1:45 p.m.: No. 11 Utah St. vs. No. 6 Texas Tech, TNT
3:00 p.m.: No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State, CBS
3:30 p.m.: No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor, truTV
4:00 p.m.: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago, TBS
4:30 p.m.: No. 12 Oregon St. vs. No. 5 Tennessee, TNT
6:25 p.m.: No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma St., TBS
7:10 p.m.: No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 North Carolina, CBS
7:15 p.m.: No. 15 Cleveland St. vs. No. 2 Houston, truTV
7:25 p.m.: No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue, TNT
9:20 p.m.: No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson, TBS
9:40 p.m.: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego St., CBS
9:50 p.m.: No. 14 Morehead St. vs. No. 3 West Virginia, truTV
9:57 p.m.: No. 12 Winthrop vs. No. 5 Villanova, TNT
Round of 64: Saturday
12:15 p.m.: No. 12 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Colorado, CBS
12:45 p.m.: No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida St., truTV
1:15 p.m.: No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas, TBS
1:45 p.m.: No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU, TNT
3:00 p.m.: No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Michigan, CBS
3:30 p.m.: No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton, truTV
4:00 p.m.: No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama, TBS
4:30 p.m.: No. 11 Drake vs. No. 6 USC, TNT
6:25 p.m.: No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa, TBS
7:10 p.m.: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn, CBS
7:15 p.m.: No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia, truTV
7:25 p.m.: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma, TNT
9:20 p.m.: No. 16 Norfolk St. vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, TBS
9:40 p.m.: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 6 BYU, CBS
9:50 p.m.: No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas, truTV
9:57 p.m.: No. 10 VCU vs. No. 7 Oregon, TNT
Remaining Schedule
Round of 32
Sunday, March 21: Eight games (first one starts at 12:10 p.m.)
Monday, March 22: Eight games (first one starts at 12:10 p.m.)
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27: Four games (first one starts at 2:40 p.m.)
Sunday, March 28: Four games (first one starts at 2:10 p.m.)
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29: Two games (first one starts at 7:15 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 30: Two games (first one starts at 7:15 p.m.)
Final Four
Saturday, April 3: Game 1 (5:09 p.m.), Game 2 (8:39 p.m.)
National Title
Monday, April 5: 9:20 p.m.
First Four Results
No. 16 Texas Southern 60, No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 52
John Walker III posted 19 points and nine rebounds as the Texas Southern Tigers overcame a 30-20 halftime deficit to win 60-52 on Saturday.
Walker scored the first six points of an 11-0 run to start the second half. The Mountaineers responded with an 8-0 run, but Walker punctuated the Tigers' own 8-0 run in response to give his team the lead back.
Justin Hopkins gave Texas Southern the lead for good at 41-40, and the Tigers hit enough free throws down the stretch to keep Mount St. Mary's at arm's length.
Damion Chong Qui led Mount St. Mary's with 14 points. Mezie Offurum added 10 points and a game-high 16 boards.
The Tigers will now play No. 1 Michigan in the Round of 64.
No. 11 Drake 53, No. 11 Wichita State 52
Drake overcame a 12-point first-half deficit and held on down the stretch to sneak by the Wichita State Shockers, 53-52.
A heart-stopping finish worthy of March Madness capped this one. Drake took a 53-49 lead with 22 seconds left after a pair of Joseph Yesufu free throws. The two teams then traded a pair of turnovers before Wichita State's Dexter Dennis nailed a three to cut the Drake lead to one following a Alterique Gilbert steal.
Gilbert fouled Yesufu for a one-and-one, and Yesufu missed the front end, giving Wichita State one last chance. Gilbert had a look for the win from three-point range, but his shot was off the mark.
Yesufu's 21 points led Drake. Darnell Brodie had a near double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Morris Udeze's 22 points for Wichita State led all scorers. Dennis added 13 points, and Gilbert had 10.
Drake will move onto the first round of the NCAA tournament against No. 6 USC.
No. 16 Norfolk St. 54, No. 16 Appalachian St. 53
Devante Carter sank two free throws with 10 seconds left to help Norfolk State hold off Appalachian State 54-53.
Norfolk State led by as many as 19 points and held a 36-20 halftime edge, but Appalachian State stormed back in the second half and even took a 51-45 lead.
However, Norfolk State outscored Appalachian State 9-2 in the last 5:23. The Mountaineers missed all 10 of their field goals during that span, including two on their final possession.
Jalen Hawkins' 24 points off the bench propelled the Spartans to the win. He made 8-of-13 shots (4-of-5 three-pointers). Justin Forrest led Appalachian State with 18 points.
Norfolk State will now face No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga.
No. 11 UCLA 86, No. 11 Michigan St. 80 (OT)
Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points and Johnny Juzang added 21 as UCLA overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat Michigan State 87-80 in overtime.
The Spartans led the Bruins by as many as 14 points in the first half and took a 44-33 lead into halftime, but UCLA chipped away at the lead and took it when Jules Bernard made a layup with 5:48 remaining in the second half.
The two teams went back and forth for the remainder of regulation. Michigan State did take a late 73-67 lead, but a pair of three-point plays (one from Bernard and another via Jaquez) helped UCLA tie the game at 77.
Jaquez's three-point play proved to be the final points of regulation with 29 seconds remaining. Juzang did have a good look from half-court as time expired, but the ball hit off the back of the rim.
UCLA's defense took over in the second half. The Spartans' only OT field goal happened with just 47 seconds remaining in the extra session. Joshua Langford got that bucket and added a free throw for all three of the Spartans' OT points.
Cody Riley scored five of the Bruins' OT points, including a jumper with 3:20 left that ended up producing the game-winning point.
For Michigan State, Aaron Henry led the way with 18 points, and Langford added 12.
UCLA will now take on No. 6 BYU.
Game to Watch
No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas could end up being the most entertaining game in the entire tournament.
The Patriot League champion Raiders finished second in Division I with 86.3 points per game, and the SEC powerhouse Razorbacks weren't far behind with 82.4 PPG.
Jordan Burns is Colgate's star player. The Patriot League Player of the Year averaged 17.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for a Raider team that went 14-1, losing its only matchup by two points to Army.
Burns has also starred on the NCAA tournament stage before, hitting eight three-pointers en route to 32 points in a 77-70 loss to Tennessee in the first round of the 2019 edition of March Madness.
Arkansas is unlike any team Colgate has seen this year, however. In fact, the Raiders have only played five opponents overall and suited up five times against Boston University alone (in addition to four each against Army and Holy Cross).
The SEC powerhouse Razorbacks went 22-6 overall and 13-4 in the SEC. The highlight was an 81-66 win over Alabama, who won the conference tournament and earned the No. 2 seed in the Big Dance.
Moses Moody leads the team with 17.4 points per game, and sixth man JD Notae is second in scoring with 13.3 points per contest.
A player to watch is 7'3" big man Connor Vanover, who posts 6.6 points and 4.7 boards per game. Colgate centers Keegan Records and Jeff Woodward, who have enjoyed excellent individual seasons, will be tasked with slowing him down.
The Razorbacks were on a nine-game winning streak and looked slated to play Alabama in the SEC tournament final.
However, they fell to LSU, a No. 8 seed in this year's tournament, in the semifinals by a 78-71 score despite Moody and Justin Smith combining for 49 points. Still, Arkansas is a very dangerous team who could very well find itself in the Final Four.
But Colgate is a tough matchup for any No. 3 seed as an under-seeded No. 14 squad. The Raiders can hang with the Razorbacks at their pace, for starters.
As CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg mentioned when this bracket matchup was revealed on Selection Sunday, this game may ultimately end up being played on "roller skates." Arkansas is 17th in Division I in adjusted tempo, per KenPom.com, while Colgate is 25th.
The Razorbacks ultimately have the edge on paper, and chances are they'll move on.
But don't be surprised if Colgate is able to keep this close or even pull off the upset. The Raiders' experience in the NCAA tournament two years ago could be beneficial in them moving on, with key performers in Burns, Tucker Richardson and Jack Ferguson taking part in the near-upset of Tennessee.
In the end, both teams could easily surpass 80 points in a high-scoring thriller.